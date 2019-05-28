Rockland County issues third state of emergency as measles crisis grows

ROCKLAND, N.Y. — Rockland County officials have issued a third declaration of a state of emergency as the measles crisis in the country grows.

The second declaration was due to expire May 25th at 11:59 p.m. The renewed state of emergency went into effect Sunday morning and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. June 24, 2019, according to Rockland County officials.

“21,582 MMR vaccinations have been given in Rockland since October 2018. This number has increased by 4,624 since the declaration of the original State of Emergency on March 26, 2019; clearly showing how much progress we are making against this outbreak, despite the confusion caused by the various court rulings,” said County Executive Ed Day. “This outbreak, however, is still a public health emergency and we need the entire community’s help to end it.”

In a Tuesday morning press conference, New York Sen. Brad Hoylman called on the Legislature to pass a bill that would require the end of religious exemptions and non-medical loopholes for vaccines.

Failure to comply with the state of emergency can result in a $2,000 fine. Parents and guardians are responsible for their child’s compliance and will serve the order on behalf of an exposed minor.

There are 940 confirmed cases of measles in 26 states across the country, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. As of May 24, there are 250 confirmed reported cases of measles in Rockland County.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that is transmitted by airborne particles, droplets and direct contact with respiratory secretions of an infected person.

Symptoms, including fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes, usually appear 10 to 12 days after exposure.

Measles can be prevented through vaccinations. New Yorkers are advised to call 311 to access a list of facilities that provide the MMR vaccine at little to no cost.