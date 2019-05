UPPER EAST SIDE — A large chemical spill in Manhattan Tuesday morning left one person with serious injuries, the FDNY said.

Authorities said a call came in just before 7 a.m. for a 25 gallon chemical spill in the vicinity of East 62nd Street and Madison Avenue.

One person suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of the spill, according to the FDNY.

Hazmat crews are on the scene, authorities said.