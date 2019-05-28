NJ school closed Wednesday amid report tornado touched down in Stanhope

Tornado warning issued for parts of New York City, northern New Jersey
STANHOPE, NJ — The Lenape Valley Regional High School in Stanhope, New Jersey will be closed Wednesday amid reports that a tornado touched down in the town.

A tornado warning was in effect for the area.

A post on the school’s web site said it would be closed and that there would be no after school activities, but didn’t offer an explanation.

Stanhope is about 40 miles from Newark.

The National Weather Service has not yet confirmed a tornado touched down on Tuesday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

 

 

