Newark advises residents to stay indoors amid tornado watch

Posted 10:01 PM, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 10:03PM, May 28, 2019

NEWARK — Newark’s Public Safety Director is strongly advising residents to stay indoors amid alerts about tornadoes Tuesday evening.

“Many streets may be flooded and should be avoided,” Anthony F. Ambrose said in a statement. “Heavy rain and patchy fog are expected before 2 a.m. Storms may produce small hail accompanied by gusty winds.”

The city is advising residents to use flashlights instead of candles should they lose electricity. They’re also saying to avoid certain roads if residents are driving.

The Department of Public Safety, with the aid of the police and fire departments and office of emergency management, is coordinating responses to burglar alarms, flooding conditions and other weather-related incidents.

 

