Minor league baseball team airs video calling AOC ‘enemy of freedom’

FRESNO, California — A minor league baseball team is apologizing to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for a video that aired at its stadium.

The Fresno Grizzlies aired a Memorial Day tribute between the two games of a double-header Monday.

During the video, the voice of former President Ronald Reagan mentioned “enemies of freedom.”

The video then showed an image of Ocasio-Cortez along with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the late Cuban President Fidel Castro.

It’s believed the video in question was originally posted on YouTube last week.

The team’s president admits the club did not watch the video in its entirety before it was shown to fans.

“The Grizzlies, we are very sorry for the video that played tonight,” team president Derek Franks said. “It was an oversight on our side from a staff member that is remorseful, and we are very sorry to our fans and this community and to Ms. Ocasio-Cortez as well because what was seen tonight is not the views of the organization and would not be played under normal circumstances, so this was an oversight and we are truly sorry for it.”

Ocasio-Cortez has not commented on the video, nor the apology.

The Fresno Grizzlies are the Triple-A affiliate of Major League Baseball’s Washington Nationals.