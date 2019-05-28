Man wanted for groping teenager on subway platform: police

Posted 11:30 AM, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 11:33AM, May 28, 2019

MANHATTAN — Police revealed Tuesday that they’re searching for a man they say forcibly touched a 17-year-old woman on a subway platform.

The woman was walking on the platform of the Atlantic Avenue subway station Thursday morning when the man touched her buttocks, according to authorities.

Police are looking for a man between 20 and 30 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.