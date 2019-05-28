Man wanted for groping teenager on subway platform: police

MANHATTAN — Police revealed Tuesday that they’re searching for a man they say forcibly touched a 17-year-old woman on a subway platform.

The woman was walking on the platform of the Atlantic Avenue subway station Thursday morning when the man touched her buttocks, according to authorities.

Police are looking for a man between 20 and 30 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).