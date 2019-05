Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRYANT PARK — A man was stabbed at the Bryant Park subway station Monday night, according to police.

Officials say the man was stabbed in the neck and abdomen after a dispute around 11:25 p.m. on the platform of the D train.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, and his injuries were not life-threatening, according to authorities.

Police said two men fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.