Man shot in chest, arm in third Brooklyn shooting in 24 hours: police

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A man was wounded in the chest and arm after being shot in Brooklyn early Tuesday police said.

Authorities said the 26-year-old man was shot multiple times just after 4 a.m. Tuesday near Linden Boulevard and Ashford Street in East New York, Brooklyn.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by private means with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The shooter fled the scene in an unknown direction and no description is available at this time, according to authorities.

This is the third shooting incident in Brooklyn in less than 24 hours, after two separate Memorial Day shootings Monday night left one man dead and five people wounded.