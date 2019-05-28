Man found living in van with 22 dogs and a bird

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — A Connecticut man has been charged with animal cruelty after police say they found him living in a van with 22 dogs and bird.

Wethersfield police have not released the identity of the man, who was arrested Monday in the central Connecticut town after a traffic stop.

Police say the van was strewn with garbage and animal waste.

Police say the man told them he and the animals had been living in the Ford Transit van for several months.

The dogs and the macaw were safely transported to local animal shelters.

