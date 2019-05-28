Man charged with vehicular assault, DWI after striking child, two adults on Long Island: police

FREEPORT, L.I. — A Long Island man was arrested and is facing charges of vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated and more after he drove onto a sidewalk and struck a child and two adults in Freeport Monday afternoon, police said.

Mitchell Messling, 66, of Freeport was driving his BMW westbound on West Merrick Road near South long Beach Avenue Monday around 4:10 p.m. when his car drove off the road and partially on to a sidewalk, where it struck two adults and a child, police said.

The child was airlifted to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the two adult victims were transported by ambulance to area hospitals, according to police.

Responding officers reported that Messling had glassy, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, according to authorities.

Eyewitnesses told PIX11 the driver was erratic on the road before the crash. Mike and Carol Dolan were in a vehicle behind the driver and called 911 because they were concerned. They said the driver was weaving for several miles before the crash. The Dolans saw the crash and its aftermath.

“He was frantic and knew he hit somebody,” Carol Dolan said. “He was like ‘oh no, oh no.'”

Police said Messling was arrested at the scene and is being charged with multiple counts of assault, vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated, reckless endangerment, and reckless driving, and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday at First District Court in Hempstead.