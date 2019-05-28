Man, 23, fatally stabbed during dispute at house party in Staten Island

ELM PARK, Staten Island — A 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a house party in Staten Island Monday evening.

Authorities responded to a call of a dispute outside a home on Harrison Avenue near Nicholas Avenue. Police were then directed to a home in the vicinity of Castleton and Sharpe avenues in Elm Park around 11:30 p.m. 

Officers arrived and found Gregory Fortson stabbed in his torso with a laceration to his head outside his home, police said.

Forston was taken to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made.

