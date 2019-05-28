Local teen thanks FDNY for saving her during Fleet Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Nineteen-year-old Ashley Will was enjoying Fleet Week with her father, Michael Bananos, on Sunday, when she fainted and was saved by some special first responders. Will was in line for an FDNY calendar signing when she passed out.

Bananos said it was the firefighters from the FDNY calendar who stepped in to save his daughter, carrying her to an ambulance, which then rushed her to Mt. Sinai. Will was treated for dehydration and released later that day. "We were scrolling through Facebook [when we got home], and realized that the girls that saved her were calendar girls," said Bananos. "We came back to thank them. We took pictures with them and really appreciate the work that they did. And we were very happy to see them again."

Bananos said the firefighters recognized his daughter right away and hugged her. Bananos and his daughter are now writing a letter to the FDNY and Mayor Bill DeBlasio to recognize the firefighters' good work.