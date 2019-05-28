Severe weather from the midwest is making its way toward New York Tuesday after a sunny and warm Memorial Day.

Expect clouds to turn to rain before lunch time, with the chance of strong storms developing this afternoon, bringing locally heavy downpours and gusty winds. Highs will be in the low 70s.

The storms come after a line of apparent tornadoes tore across Indiana and Ohio overnight. Debris was so thick that at one point, highway crews had to use snowplows to clear an interstate.

At least half a dozen communities from eastern Indiana through central Ohio suffered damage, according to the National Weather Service, though authorities working through the night had reported no fatalities as of early Tuesday. Some 5 million people were without power early Tuesday in Ohio alone. Towns just outside Dayton, Ohio, took some of the heaviest hits.