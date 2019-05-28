Accused ringleader pleads not guilty in NJ GoFundMe scam involving homeless veteran

Posted 4:06 PM, May 28, 2019, by

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. — A man charged with scamming GoFundMe donors out of more than $400,000 with a fake feel-good story about a homeless veteran has pleaded not guilty.

Mark D’Amico entered the plea Tuesday in Mount Holly, New Jersey, to a half-dozen fraud and money laundering charges.

He rejected a plea deal offered by the state that carried a five-year prison term.

Prosecutors say D’Amico, his then-girlfriend Katelyn McClure and homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt made up a story in 2017 about Bobbitt giving $20 to help McClure when her car ran out of gas in Philadelphia.

Bobbitt and McClure have both pleaded guilty to federal and state crimes related to their roles.

McClure says D’Amico was the ringleader and concocted the story.

Authorities began investigating last year after Bobbitt sued the couple for allegedly not giving him the money.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.