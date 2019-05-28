6 female Bronx students hospitalized after eating suspected pot brownies; 18-year-old man in custody

MORRIS HEIGHTS, The Bronx — Six female high school students at a Bronx school were transported to the hospital Tuesday when they fell ill after eating what police believe to be brownies laced with marijuana.

Officers arrived at Charter High School for Law and Social Justice on University Avenue just after noon. The girls, ages 15 and 16, were feeling ill and complaining of pain.

They were taken to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital in stable condition.

An 18-year-old male was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.