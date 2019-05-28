2nd mass shooting in 3 days leaves 1 dead, 5 hurt in Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. — Another mass shooting in New Jersey’s capital city has left one person dead and five others wounded.

Police said five men and a woman were injured by gunfire late Monday night and that one of the men died after being taken to a hospital.

Monday night’s shooting occurred about a half-mile from the site of a drive-by shooting early Saturday. Authorities said two men fired from a car outside a bar, injuring 10 people.

No arrests have been made in either attack.

Authorities are investigating whether the two incidents are related.

