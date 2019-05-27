Violent night in Brooklyn: 6 people shot in separate incidents at parks within span of 2 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN -- It was a bloody, violent end to Memorial Day in Brooklyn when six people were shot in two separate incidents over the span of just a few hours.

Police say the first shooting happened at 6:53 p.m. when a man fired shots into a crowd at a park near a school on Hemlock Street in East New York.

A 42-year-old man was shot in the neck and transported to the hospital in critical condition. A 46-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were also hospitalized for injuries after being shot. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The gunman fled on foot, police say. It is not known what spurred the shooting.

The second incident happened at another Brooklyn park just two hours later at 8:45 p.m.

Police say three people were shot at St. Andrews Park on Atlantic Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Two of the victims were transported to the hospital by EMS and one was able to get to the hospital on their own.

Their conditions are not known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.