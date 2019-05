LOWER EAST SIDE — Two people people were stabbed or slashed early Monday morning in the Lower East Side, police said.

The first victim suffered a laceration to the face, while a second victim suffered a laceration to the face and back, according to authorities.

Police said both injuries are non-life threatening.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.