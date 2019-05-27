Today is the last day for Fleet Week ship tours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monday, May 27, is the last day for public tours of some of the ships docked around the city for Fleet Week 2019.

While the Intrepid is almost always docked here in New York, many of the ships you can tour for the time today won't be in town forever, so why not go take a ship tour for Memorial Day.

The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, located at Pier 86 in Manhattan, is holding free tours open to the public, which is outside of the regular museum and does not require museum admission.

Additionally, ships docked at Pier 88 in Manhattan, the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook, and the Homeport Pier in Staten Island, are offering free public tours today between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Guests over the age of 18 will be required to show valid photo I.D. for the ship tours.

PIX11's Craig Treadway was aboard the USS Hué City Monday morning in Brooklyn and spoke with crew members and the captain.