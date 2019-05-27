Side by Side: Largest NYC military event celebrating veterans and active duty members

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN — Over Memorial Day weekend, the largest private employer in New York is showed their big heart when it comes to veterans.

In a culmination to Fleet Week, Northwell Health took over Rockefeller Center to host the largest military event in New York, Side by Side.

The event featured performances by Boyz II Men and Gavin Degraw, included interactive military exhibits, and concluded with a performance by Imagine Dragon at Radio City Music Hall.

The goal of the event? To change the way companies view, treat and serve our military. That's where Northwell Health has been a trailblazer.

Anthony Silvera retired from the Air Force after 30 years of service. The father of three thought he'd be a shoe-in for the work force. “I was staying up until 3 a.m. applying for tons of jobs and I was not hearing anything," Silvera said.

After six months of frustration, he got a call from a recruiter for Northwell Health. They were looking for a veteran program specialist to link vets who were looking for jobs to recruiters.

Silvera now runs the coordinating center for VetConnectNYC. His group is the one-stop-shop for vets in the five boroughs who need employment, housing, and help with healthcare issues.

Head to VetConnectNYC.org you're interested in seeking help from Northwell's VetConnectNYC.