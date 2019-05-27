NYC Ferry riders wait in long lines for hours Sunday during Memorial Day weekend

Despite the demand and the beautiful holiday weather, the NYC Ferry will be running on a weekend schedule today, Memorial Day.
Many of the NYC Ferry stops saw large crowds of riders waiting in long lines for hours in the heat Sunday.
Down at Pier 11 by Wall Street Sunday afternoon, lines of over 100 people snaked through the bike path along the East River, each would-be passenger hoping to snag a spot on a ferry to head to the beach for the holiday weekend.
City Councilman Ben Kallos got everyone's attention by tweeting a photo of the 50 people left stranded on the Upper East Side, after nearly an hour wait in the hot sun, for a boat at capacity.
NYC Ferry responded to some riders, including Councilman Kallos, apologizing for the capacity crowds and insisting they were workin to manage the docks and boats.
NYC Ferry made its debut in 2017 and served over 4 million riders last year for the price of a subway swipe.
Most of the ferries hold 150 people, however the city has started to roll out bigger boats and has contracted more to be shipped to New York, but city watchdogs complain the $2.75 ride is actually costing the city $10.73 per rider, according to a recent study.
City officials will likely be taking a closer look at the NYC Ferry system after this holiday weekend.