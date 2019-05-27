NYC Ferry riders wait in long lines for hours Sunday during Memorial Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Despite the demand and the beautiful holiday weather, the NYC Ferry will be running on a weekend schedule today, Memorial Day.

Many of the NYC Ferry stops saw large crowds of riders waiting in long lines for hours in the heat Sunday.

Down at Pier 11 by Wall Street Sunday afternoon, lines of over 100 people snaked through the bike path along the East River, each would-be passenger hoping to snag a spot on a ferry to head to the beach for the holiday weekend.

City Councilman Ben Kallos got everyone's attention by tweeting a photo of the 50 people left stranded on the Upper East Side, after nearly an hour wait in the hot sun, for a boat at capacity.

50 people left behind by the Soundview @NYCferry "Connection" to Wall Street who will now have to wait 31 minutes for the next one. @NYCEDC the Ferry should NOT leave people behind on the first stop. How often does this happen? Please increase frequency to accommodate ridership. pic.twitter.com/6JO2gfXKgd — Ben Kallos (@BenKallos) May 26, 2019

NYC Ferry responded to some riders, including Councilman Kallos, apologizing for the capacity crowds and insisting they were workin to manage the docks and boats.

Hello @BenKallos We apologize for the inconvenience regarding the vessels being at capacity. The crew is doing the best they can to manage the crowds. Thank you and have a great weekend! -M — NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) May 26, 2019

We are operating (5) vessels on the Rockaway route during the weekends. Our crew is doing the best we can manage the crowds. Thank you and have a great rest of the weekend! -M — NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) May 26, 2019

Hello @great8ritton! We apologize for the inconvenience regarding the vessels being at capacity. We are operating (5) vessels on the Rockaway route during the weekends. Our crew is doing the best we can manage the crowds. Thank you and have a great rest of the weekend! -M — NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) May 26, 2019

NYC Ferry made its debut in 2017 and served over 4 million riders last year for the price of a subway swipe.

Most of the ferries hold 150 people, however the city has started to roll out bigger boats and has contracted more to be shipped to New York, but city watchdogs complain the $2.75 ride is actually costing the city $10.73 per rider, according to a recent study.

City officials will likely be taking a closer look at the NYC Ferry system after this holiday weekend.