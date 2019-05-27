Neighbors fight to save 140-year-old Red Hook building as demolition begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RED HOOK, Brooklyn -- It's not just another old building at the corner of Coffey and Ferris Streets in Red Hook, Brooklyn.

The Lidgerwood Building dates back to the 1880s. It was part of the busy manufacturing scene in the area for a century.

It was purchased last year by United Parcel Service. Reports say a distribution center will be located on the property.

Demolition began Friday after the city approved demolition plans.

Elizabeth Freund has lived in the area for 16 years.

"It's heartbreaking to see something town down," she says.

Neighbors have been hoping to have the building reviewed for landmark status. They plan to ask the company to consider saving part of the exterior.