Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn — Authorities said a motorcycle accident early Monday in Brooklyn left the rider in critical condition.

The FDNY said a call came in just before 4 a.m. Monday for a motorcycle accident near Ocean Parkway and Avenue C in the Kensington neighborhood of Brooklyn.

The victim was transported to Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn and is in critical condition at this time, authorities said.

The circumstances of the accident are unknown at this time.