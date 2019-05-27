Memorial Day guide: NY and NJ parades, ceremonies, street fairs and more

Looking for some fun, unique ways to celebrate Memorial Day or honor our troops and veterans? Or maybe you just want to see where the Memorial Day parades near you are happening.

Check out our guide to some of the best Memorial Day events and parades happening today across New York and New Jersey:

MANHATTAN

Annual Memorial Day commemoration ceremony at the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument

10 a.m. at Riverside Drive and 89th Street on the Upper West Side

Fleet Week 2019

Today is the last day to tour the ships in port for Fleet Week

More information on tours and all activities here

Join the Children’s Museum for various activities and exhibits in remembrance for Memorial Day

The Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 West 83rd St. on the Upper West Side

More info: cmom.org

American Legion Inwood Post #581 Annual Memorial Day Parade

Starts 12 p.m. at Broadway and Dyckman Street and runs to Inwood Hill Park

Annual free Memorial Day concert at Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine

7 p.m. at 1047 Amsterdam Ave. on the Upper West Side

BROOKLYN

Brooklyn’s 152nd Memorial Day Parade

Starts 11 a.m. at 3rd Avenue and 78th Street

Former NY State Senator Marty Golden will lead thousands of marchers down 3rd Avenue.

More info: BrooklynMemorialDayParade.com

21st Annual Green-Wood Memorial Day Concert

Featuring the Symphonic Band at Third Street. Attendees include NY State Assembly Assistant Speaker Felix Ortiz and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

2:30 p.m. at Green-Wood Cemetery, 500 25th St., Brooklyn, NY

Memorial Day Comedy Show

Happy hour drink specials and comedy from Onika McLean, Tina Romero, Prince Kurt Russell, Sandy Ciriello, and host Kim-Alexis.

5 p.m. at Amarachi, 189 Bridge Street, Brooklyn, NY

Tickets and more info here

QUEENS

Broadway Astoria Memorial Day Fair

Over 365 local craft artists, merchants and restaurants participating. Enjoy food, arts, crafts, antiques, live music and more.

Starts 10 a.m. on Broadway, between Crescent Street and 42nd Street, in Astoria.

Kayaking and Canoeing: Memorial Day Paddle

LIC Community Boathouse offering free kayaking and canoeing from Socrates’ beach at Hallets Cove.

Participants sign up on first come, first served basis. No prior boating experience required and equipment is provided.

All ages (and well-behaved dogs) welcome. Minors under 18 years old must have parent/guardian present.

Starting at 1 p.m. – Visit LICBoathouse.org two hours prior to scheduled paddle for updates and cancellations.

Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade

Starts at 2 p.m. from Jayson Avenue and Northern Boulevard

BRONX

It’s My Park cleanup at West Farms Soldiers Cemetery

Volunteer with Loving The Bronx to help clean up and beautify West Farms Soldiers Cemetery.

Starts at 10 a.m. at West Farms Soldiers Cemetery, East 180th Street and Bryant Avenue in the Bronx

New York Yankees vs. San Diego Padres Memorial Day game

1 p.m. at Yankees Stadium, East 161st Street in the Bronx

NEW JERSEY

Wyckoff Memorial Day parade/ceremony

8:30 a.m. at Wyckoff Fire Department, 1 Scott Plaza, Wyckoff, NJ

Paramus Memorial Day parade/ceremony

9:30 a.m. at Fireman’s Park, 292 Forest Av., Paramus, NJ

Fair Lawn Memorial Day parade/ceremony

10:30 a.m. at Radburn Train Station to Memorial Park, Fair Lawn, NJ

Bogota Memorial Day parade/ceremony

1:30 p.m. start at Lower Palisade Avenue at Cypress Avenue, ends at Bogota Borough Hall