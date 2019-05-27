Man sexually abuses sleeping teen on subway in Queens

CORONA, Queens — A man sexually abused a sleeping teenage girl on a subway in Queens, police said.

The 15-year-old victim was asleep on a 7 train approaching the Junction Blvd subway station on Sunday afternoon when a man walked up to her and pressed his body against her. He got off the train at the Junction Blvd subway station.

Police have asked for help identifying he man. He’s believed to be in his early 20s. The man is approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall. He has black hair and he was last seen wearing a black turtleneck shirt, gray shorts and multicolored sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).