Machado booed, Yanks top Padres 5-2, win 8th in 9 games

NEW YORK — Clint Frazier, Brett Gardner and Gary Sánchez homered, Manny Machado was booed and greeted with chants of “Over-rated!” in his first visit to New York since free agency and the Yankees beat the San Diego Padres 5-2 Monday for their eighth win in nine games.

Matt Strahm (2-4) struck out a career-high 10 in six innings but wasted a 2-0 lead in the Yankees’ three-run second.

Frazier tied it with his 10th homer, Gio Urshela walked and Gardner hit a two-out drive over the right field short porch, leading Strahm to slam his glove against a thigh in anger.

San Diego became the last opposing team to play at new Yankee Stadium, which opened in 2009, and quickly gained firsthand knowledge of its homer-friendly dimensions. Sánchez added his 16th homer off Craig Stammen in a two-run eighth, also over the short porch.

Machado was interested in playing for the Bronx Bombers after becoming a free agent last fall and dined with Yankees officials in December, but New York did not pursue him to play third base. Machado signed a $300 million, 10-year contract with the Padres in late February.

He went 1 for 4 with a strikeout, popup, double-play grounder and double. New York’s third basemen have 30 RBIs this year, four more than Machado.

Short on starting pitching with Luis Severino, James Paxton and CC Sabathia on the injured list, New York used Chad Green as an opener for the third time, and he struck out the side in the first. David Hale (1-0) allowed two runs and three hits over the next four innings for his first win since 2015.

Adam Ottavino, Tommy Kahnle, Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman followed with an inning each, and Chapman got his 15th save in 16 chances.

Beginning a seven-game homestand against the Padres and Boston, the AL East-leading Yankees are trying to win nine straight series for the first time since 1998. The crowd of 46,254 was just New York’s second home sellout.

San Diego, playing on the 51st anniversary of the NL’s decision to award it an expansion franchise, lost its second straight following a five-game winning streak. The Padres went ahead in the second on RBI doubles by Josh Naylor and Austin Hedges that both went off the outfield wall on a hop. Ian Kinsler held at third on Hedges’ hit rather than trying to score.

At 27 the oldest starter in a young rotation, Strahm entered with eight straight outings allowing two runs or fewer. He struck out Sánchez three times and gave up four hits and three walks.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: INF Fernando Tatís Jr. (strained left hamstring) is hitting at extended spring training, and San Diego will decide in the next few days whether he needs a minor league rehab assignment. … RF Franmil Reyes returned after missing two games with an injured shoulder sustained on a checked swing Friday. He allowed Frazier’s eighth-inning single to skip off his glove as Gleyber Torres scored.

Yankees: Paxton (left knee inflammation) is likely to start Wednesday in his first appearance since May 3. … Sabathia (fluid drained from right knee) could start Sunday’s series finale against Boston. … … Severino (right rotator cuff inflammation, strained lat muscle) planned to throw off flat ground Tuesday for the first time since April 6. … RHP Dellin Betances (right shoulder impingement) threw off a mound for the first time since March 17, a 20-fastball bullpen session.

UP NEXT

RHP Masahiro Tanaka (3-3) has allowed one run or none in three straight starts going into Tuesday’s outing for the Yankees against San Diego LHP Eric Lauer (3-4) for the Padres.