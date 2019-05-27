LIRR Montauk Branch service restored after weekend derailment

Posted 6:58 AM, May 27, 2019, by and

The Long Island Rail Road says trains on the Montauk Branch are back on schedule on Memorial Day after a derailment snarled travel to the popular resort area during the holiday weekend.

The railroad gave the update Monday on Twitter, saying that the 7:04 a.m. train from Montauk will be the first westbound train to operate as intended, making all scheduled stops, since Saturday’s slow-speed crash caused service interruptions.

 

The LIRR as a whole is operating on a holiday schedule today, Memorial Day.

The LIRR tweeted on Sunday that the derailment happened after a low-speed collision between a Montauk-bound passenger train and a work train at around 4 a.m. Saturday near Speonk. One car on each train derailed. No one was injured.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said track damage was extensive.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.