LIRR Montauk Branch service restored after weekend derailment

The Long Island Rail Road says trains on the Montauk Branch are back on schedule on Memorial Day after a derailment snarled travel to the popular resort area during the holiday weekend.
The railroad gave the update Monday on Twitter, saying that the 7:04 a.m. train from Montauk will be the first westbound train to operate as intended, making all scheduled stops, since Saturday’s slow-speed crash caused service interruptions.
The LIRR as a whole is operating on a holiday schedule today, Memorial Day.
The LIRR tweeted on Sunday that the derailment happened after a low-speed collision between a Montauk-bound passenger train and a work train at around 4 a.m. Saturday near Speonk. One car on each train derailed. No one was injured.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said track damage was extensive.