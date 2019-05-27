LIRR Montauk Branch service restored after weekend derailment

The Long Island Rail Road says trains on the Montauk Branch are back on schedule on Memorial Day after a derailment snarled travel to the popular resort area during the holiday weekend.

The railroad gave the update Monday on Twitter, saying that the 7:04 a.m. train from Montauk will be the first westbound train to operate as intended, making all scheduled stops, since Saturday’s slow-speed crash caused service interruptions.

The 7:04AM train from Montauk due Jamaica at 9:53AM will be the first westbound train to operate as intended to Jamaica, making all scheduled stops. Train service on the Montauk Branch is operating on or close to schedule. Thank you for your patience. — LIRR (@LIRR) May 27, 2019

The LIRR as a whole is operating on a holiday schedule today, Memorial Day.

The LIRR tweeted on Sunday that the derailment happened after a low-speed collision between a Montauk-bound passenger train and a work train at around 4 a.m. Saturday near Speonk. One car on each train derailed. No one was injured.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said track damage was extensive.