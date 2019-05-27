Helping veterans live their best lives after serving our country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kyle White knows what it's like adjusting from active duty to civilian life. This Medal of Honor recipient is helping other soldiers have a smooth transition by spreading the word about mental health services provided by Cohen Veterans Network .

Studies have found 40 percent of returning veterans who come home with mental heal issues--are not receiving care. That's where Cohen Veterans Network comes in. The organization, equipped with 11 clinics, including The Steven A. Cohen Military Family at NYU Langone Health in New York City, has made a commitment to get treatment to those in need at little to no costs.