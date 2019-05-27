Former major leaguer Bill Buckner dead at 69 after battle with dementia

Former major leaguer Bill Buckner has died, his family confirmed in a statement to ESPN. He was 69.

“After battling the disease of Lewy Body Dementia, Bill Buckner passed away early the morning of May 27th surrounded by his family,” his family said in a statement. “Bill fought with courage and grit as he did all things in life. Our hearts are broken but we are at peace knowing he is in the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

Former teammate Bobby Valentine broke the news on Twitter.

“As I clear my head and hold back the tears I know I will always remember Billy Buck as a great hitter and a better friend,” he tweeted. “He deserved better. Thank god for his family. I ll miss u Buck!”

Buckner is often remembered for the moment when a ground ball went through his legs in the 1986 World Series. At the time he played for the Red Sox. It was the 10th inning of Game 6 of the series against the Mets. After the grounder went by Buckner, Ray Knight scored the game-winner. The Mets then won the World Series in Game 7.

Buckner also played for the Cubs, Angels, Dodgers and Royals.