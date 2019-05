Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This Memorial Day, Lifetime's bringing the story "Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal" to life. The new film stars Tiffany Smith as Meghan Markle. These two strong-minded California women are both multi-racial and have a striking resemblance.

Smith joined PIX11 entertainment anchor Ojinika Obiekwe for tea at Queensyard in New York City and dished all about taking on the role of a royal.

"Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal" airs on Lifetime at 8pm.