2 children, 2 adults struck by vehicle in Nassau County crash: sources

FREEPORT, NY — Two children and two adults were injured in a Monday afternoon crash in Freeport, sources said.

One of the children was airlifted to a local hospital, sources said.

Video from the scene shows the vehicle is partially on curb. A street sign snapped from the sidewalk is visible on the ground in front of vehicle. Video also shows a soccer ball under the front of the vehicle.

The passenger side of the front windshield was smashed in the crash.

A witness told PIX11 the driver was seen in handcuffs at the scene of the crash.

Eyewitnesses told PIX11 the driver was erratic on the road before the crash. Mike and Carol Dolan were in a vehicle behind the driver and called 911 because they were concerned. They said the driver was weaving for several miles before the crash. The Dolans saw the crash and its aftermath.

“He was frantic and knew he hit somebody,” Carol Dolan said. “He was like ‘oh no, oh no.'”

Police were on scene very quickly after the crash, the Dolans said.