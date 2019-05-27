10-year-old boy on bicycle fatally struck by NJ Transit bus

BERGENFIELD, NJ — A 10-year-old boy was fatally struck by an NJ Transit bus on Monday afternoon in Bergenfield, police said.

He was hit by the bus as he biked through the crosswalk of West Church Street just before 4 p.m., officials said. The bus, being driven by a 58-year-old woman, was making a left turn onto Veterans Plaza.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased within an hour of arriving.

The bus driver was also hospitalized for distress, police said. She has since been released. The driver of the NJ Transit Bus has not been issued any summonses. No charges have been filed, but police are still investigating the fatal collision.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of this young man’s life,” Bergenfield Police Capt. Mustafa Rabboh said. “Our heartfelt sympathies and condolences go out to the family. As a community, we all grieve with you.”

Police have not yet identified the 10-year-old boy.