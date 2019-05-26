Two men arrested on Long Island for string of stolen vehicles: police

ELMONT, L.I. — After authorities arrested two men Saturday while they were sitting in a stolen SUV on Long Island, a subsequent investigation revealed the men were connected to a string of other stolen vehicles.

On Saturday, May 25, while responding to a stolen vehicle report, police found 24-year-old Rohed Naeem and passenger 23-year-old Othello Mallay, sitting in the 2019 Land Rover on Elmont’s South Covert Avenue, the vehicle that was reported stolen, police said.

After being placed under arrest, further investigation not only determined the defendants were in possession of additional stolen property, but were also responsible for previous multiple reported stolen vehicles and robberies from vehicles, according to police.

Authorities said Naeem is to be charged with multiple counts of grand larceny and petit larceny, while Mallay will be charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Both men are expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Sunday, May 26.