Trains to Long Island’s east end expected to resume Monday after derailment snarls travel

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — The Long Island Rail Road says trains to the Hamptons are expected to resume on Memorial Day after a derailment snarled travel to the popular resort area during the holiday weekend.

The railroad gave the update Sunday on its website.

Meanwhile, riders can use a combination of shuttle trains and buses to get to and from the Hamptons.

The LIRR tweeted earlier that the derailment happened after a low-speed collision between a Montauk-bound passenger train and a work train at around 4 a.m. Saturday near Speonk. One car on each train derailed. No one was injured.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said track damage was extensive.