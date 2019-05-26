Three young men snatch a man’s gold chain, assault him in Bronx subway station: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MT. HOPE, the Bronx — Police said they're looking for three young men in connection to a robbery and assault at a Bronx subway station on Thursday.

According to authorities, three men approached a 28-year-old man wile he was waiting on a southbound D train that was stopped at the 175-175 Streets/Grand Concourse subway station in the Mt. Hope section of the Bronx on Thursday, May 23, at about 3:10 p.m.

From the subway station platform, one of the three men reached into the subway car and grabbed the victim's gold chain, police said.

The victim began to chase the man who snatched his chain and was then assaulted by the other two men, according to authorities.

EMS responded and transported the victim to an area hospital for minor injuries, police said.

Police are describing the three men as about 16 to 20 years old and have released the above surveillance footage.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).