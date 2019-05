Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued in parts of New Jersey on Sunday evening.

The warning was issued at 5:30 p.m. for the area including Paterson, Passaic, Hackensack, Bergenfield, Hawthorne, Ridgewood, Emerson, Closter, Fort Lee, Ridgewood Park and Woodland Park. It ended at 6:15 p.m.

Forecasters warned of possible wind gusts of up to 60 mph. Penny-sized hail was also a possibility.

More than 1 million people live in the impacted area.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Paterson NJ, Passaic NJ, Hackensack NJ until 6:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/tp4RwN6mOX — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) May 26, 2019