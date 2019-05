Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK —A severe thunderstorm warning was issued in parts of New York on Sunday evening.

The warning was issued around 5:46 p.m. in Manhattan, Queens, Hudson and Nassau County. It's scheduled to end at 6:30 p.m. A warning in the Bronx is set to end at 7 p.m.

Expect possible wind gusts of up to 60 mph. Penny-sized hail is possible.

Nearly 6.9 million people live in the impacted area.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued in New Jersey.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including New York NY, Queens NY, Manhattan NY until 6:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/R3HBYLwm1w — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) May 26, 2019