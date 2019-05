AVALON, New Jersey — A rare weather phenomenon that looks like a rainbow and only forms when conditions are just right appeared in New Jersey on Sunday.

Packy McCormick spotted the ‘rainbow’ in Avalon, NJ near 64th Street and shared a picture.

This is not frequently seen. It’s formed when the sun angle and ice crystals line up just right. It is the result of sunlight refracted by the ice-crystal in cirrus clouds, usually 20,000 feet or higher.