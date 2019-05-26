NY men arrested after 94 pounds of pot found in car during traffic stop for seat belt violation

Posted 11:26 AM, May 26, 2019, by

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. — Rhode Island State Police have arrested two New York City men they say had 94 (43 kilograms) pounds of suspected marijuana in their car.

Police pulled over their vehicle on Interstate 95 in West Greenwich at about 11:15 a.m. Saturday for a seat belt violation.

A search of the vehicle yielded 94 one-pound, vacuum-sealed bags of suspected pot in the trunk and more than $6,000 in cash.

The driver, 28-year-old Junjie Li, of Brooklyn, and the passenger, 49-year-old Zhong Ming Khang, of Staten Island, were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of more than five kilograms of marijuana.

They were held without bail pending arraignment Tuesday. Their cases were not listed in court records and it was unclear if they had lawyers.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.