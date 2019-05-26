NJ man charged with homicide, DWI after head-on crash kills 19-year-old woman: officials

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. — A New Jersey man was charged with vehicular homicide after officials say he crashed head-on into an oncoming car while driving intoxicated Saturday, killing the 19-year-old driver of the car.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said 28-year-old Aliaksandr Tsytsenia was driving while intoxicated late Saturday night before midnight, when his Mercedes crossed over the double-yellow lines on Texas Road in Old Bridge, and crashed head-on into a Toyota driven by 19-year-old Aliza Akhtar.

Akhtar and her 15-year-old passenger were both taken from the vehicle and transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where Akhtar was pronounced dead from injuries she sustained in the crash, officials said.

According to officials, the passenger survived and was treated for injuries at the hospital.

The prosecutor’s office said Tsytsenia attempted to flee the crash scene on foot, but was apprehended by police while walking away. He was taken into custody and treated at a local hospital, officials said.

Tsytsenia now faces charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, assault by auto, and driving while intoxicated, the prosecutor’s office said Sunday.

Officials said the investigation is active and ongoing.