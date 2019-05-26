Watch the Mets game streaming live now!

New Yorkers among five killed in wrong-way crash in Arizona

Posted 3:32 PM, May 26, 2019, by

KINGMAN, AZ — Three people from New York are among five killed in a Friday wrong-way crash in Arizona, police said.

Harold Wayne Wickham, an 82-year-old Nevada man, drove east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 on Friday morning, police said. He and Ella Wickham, his 90-year-old passenger, were killed in the crash.

The three victims from New York were in a 2015 Honda sedan. Police identified them as Tsun Tong Chan, 57, Wai Kam Ngai, 54 and Ching Kwong Chan, 21. All three were from New York City.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.