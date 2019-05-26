New Yorkers among five killed in wrong-way crash in Arizona

KINGMAN, AZ — Three people from New York are among five killed in a Friday wrong-way crash in Arizona, police said.

Harold Wayne Wickham, an 82-year-old Nevada man, drove east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 on Friday morning, police said. He and Ella Wickham, his 90-year-old passenger, were killed in the crash.

The three victims from New York were in a 2015 Honda sedan. Police identified them as Tsun Tong Chan, 57, Wai Kam Ngai, 54 and Ching Kwong Chan, 21. All three were from New York City.