Multiple people shot at gathering in Virginia: report

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Multiple people were shot in Chesapeake Saturday night near the Maplewood Apartment complex, according a report by PIX11’s sister station, WTKR.

Officer Leo Kosinski with the Chesapeake Police Department confirmed to WTKR that multiple gunshots were fired at a gathering taking place. Victims were taken to at least three local hospitals.

A local street is blocked off while police investigate, and the scene remains active.

There is no word on the number of people injured or if any fatalities occurred.