Manhattan trade show looks to expand cannabis businesses

MANHATTAN — It’s called the Cannabis World Congress and Business Exposition and it’s coming to the Javits Center starting this Wednesday. There will be workshops for those who want to be better informed about the cannabis market in New York City- and content for those interested in opening up their own shops.

“The economic opportunities for that helps projects like infrastructure,” said Christine Ianuzzi, a managing partner of the expo. “This isn’t about people getting together to smoke, it’s about people getting together to talk growth”

While the idea of legalizing recreational adult-use of marijuana looks to have gone up in smoke up in Albany — at least for this legislative session — it’s not stopping the growing market of medical marijuana businesses.

“It’s a cannabis trade show for businesses to businesses,” said Ianuzzi. “To make informed decisions.”

