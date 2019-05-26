Man shoots at another man in Brooklyn, hitting him in buttocks: police

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Police are looking for a man they say walked up to a man in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon and shot at him twice, striking him once, authorities said.

According to police, on Friday, May 24, at about 4:10 p.m., the unidentified man approached a 19-year-old man near Church Avenue and Flatbush Avenue in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, and showed him he had a gun.

The man then used the gun to fire two shots at the victim, striking him once in the buttocks, police said.

Authorities said the victim was transported to an area hospital.

Police have released the below surveillance images of the man they’re looking for and describe him as tall in stature with a skinny build. Police said he was last seen wearing dark clothing and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).