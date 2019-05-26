Man dies after being shot in chest in East Harlem; woman also shot in leg: police

EAST HARLEM — A man died Sunday after he was shot in the chest in an East Harlem housing complex early Sunday morning, police confirmed.

The 27-year-old man was shot in the chest while a 26-year-old woman was also shot in the leg around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in a building located around East 102nd Street and 1st Avenue, police said.

The man, who’s identity has not been released, was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan in East Harlem, where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

Police said the woman was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center on the Upper East Side and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, but authorities said it appeared to escalate from a domestic dispute, police said,