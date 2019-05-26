FBI, police investigating fake explosive devices found in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, N.Y. — The FBI’s New York branch said they, along with local police, are investigating Sunday after several fake explosive devices were found in public places around Newburgh.

The FBI New York Twitter account tweeted out the information Sunday afternoon, describing the devices found as “fake” and “inert,” and assuring that the devices recovered pose no threat to public safety.

FBI New York and the Newburgh Police Department are investigating several fake, inert explosive devices placed in public areas around the city. The recovered devices do not pose a threat to public safety. (1/2) — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) May 26, 2019

Despite the devices found thus far posing no threat, the FBI is warning people not to attempt to pick up any devices found, and to contact the local FBI office at (212) 384-1000 if they saw or know anything in relation tot he devices found.