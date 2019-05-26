Watch the Mets game streaming live now!

FBI, police investigating fake explosive devices found in Newburgh

Posted 2:55 PM, May 26, 2019, by , Updated at 02:56PM, May 26, 2019

NEWBURGH, N.Y. — The FBI’s New York branch said they, along with local police, are investigating Sunday after several fake explosive devices were found in public places around Newburgh.

The FBI New York Twitter account tweeted out the information Sunday afternoon, describing the devices found as “fake” and “inert,” and assuring that the devices recovered pose no threat to public safety.

Despite the devices found thus far posing no threat, the FBI is warning people not to attempt to pick up any devices found, and to contact the local FBI office at (212) 384-1000 if they saw or know anything in relation tot he devices found.

