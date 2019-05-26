2 men shot in Brooklyn, 1 in serious condition

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Two men were shot in East New York on Sunday night, an NYPD spokesperson said.

One of the men is in serious condition following the shooting near Dumont Avenue and Hendris Street, police said. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m.

Police have not yet released any identifying information for the victims.

It’s not yet clear what led up to the shooting.

