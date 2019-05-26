2 men shot in Brooklyn, 1 in serious condition

Posted 8:36 PM, May 26, 2019

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Two men were shot in East New York on Sunday night, an NYPD spokesperson said.

One of the men is in serious condition following the shooting near Dumont Avenue and Hendris Street, police said. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m.

Police have not yet released any identifying information for the victims.

It’s not yet clear what led up to the shooting.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

