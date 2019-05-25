Suspensions will continue to impact LIRR into Sunday after train crash

LONG ISLAND — Service interruptions are anticipated to continue into Sunday on the Montauk Branch of the LIRR after a slow-speed crash occurred east of Speonk between a work locomotive and an eastbound revenue train, a spokesperson for the MTA told PIX11 Saturday.

In place of the suspended trains, the LIRR has provided limited bus service to customers on Montauk-bound trains that ended in Patchogue. They continue to advise customers to make alternate arrangements to get any further east on the island.

The railroad is planning on running service in three different segments through Sunday in both directions: a train between Penn Station and Patchogue, a bus bridging Patchogue and Hampton Bays and a train shuttle from Hampton Bays out to Montauk. All train shuttles will wait until buses arrive and the LIRR claims it will be able to accommodate everyone who needs to get east through the modified service.

The LIRR is trying to help customers find alternate methods of travel. “We’ve been in touch with representatives from Uber, Lyft and local taxi services to communicate with their drivers and have asked for additional service for the Patchogue station area,” a spokesperson told PIX11.

“While re-railing has begun, we continue to evaluate the extent of the damage and are investigating the cause of this incident. Leaked diesel fuel needed to be cleaned from the tracks before re-railing could begin.”

A Montauk bound train that left Penn Station around 1:09 a.m. sideswiped non-passenger locomotive as a passing maneuver was being attempted on a single-track, which caused the derailment of the non-passenger train, MTA released in a statement Saturday morning.

32 passengers were on board the Montauk bound train.

No injuries were reported to the passengers of the LIRR employees.

Initial evaluation of the track showed extensive damage, MTA said.