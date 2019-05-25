Slow-speed LIRR train crash causes derailment, service suspensions

LONG ISLAND— Service has been suspended on the Montauk Branch of the LIRR after a slow-speed crash occurred east of Speonk between a work locomotive and an eastbound revenue train, LIRR said early Saturday morning.

Service is suspended on the Montauk Branch following a slow-speed impact east of Speonk between a work locomotive and an eastbound revenue train as a passing move was being attempted in single-track territory resulting in the derailment of a locomotive. — LIRR (@LIRR) May 25, 2019

A Montauk bound train that left Penn Station around 1:09 a.m. sideswiped non-passenger locomotive as a passing maneuver was being attempted on a single-track, which caused the derailment of the non-passenger train, MTA released in a statement Saturday morning.

32 passengers were on board the Montauk bound train.

No injuries were reported to the passengers of the LIRR employees.

Initial evaluation of the track showed extensive damage, MTA said.

Service east of Patchogue, including to the Hamptons and Montauk are expected to be suspended all day, MTA said.

Customers are being advised to avoid Penn Station, Atlantic Terminal, and Jamaica or their local station if they expecting service to resume east of Patchogue.

Customers were advised to use alternate branches or other means of transportation as a police investigation is ongoing.