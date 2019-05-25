Sasha Obama goes to prom alongside her date in silky, classic black dress

The former first daughter is growing up.

Photos of the President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama’s youngest daughter, Sasha, allegedly attending prom were shared on social media on Saturday.

When someone you know from Middletown, Ohio takes Sasha Obama to prom!!! ❤️🎉✨ pic.twitter.com/yvuSoBSnSu — Anedra Million (@MillionAnedra) May 25, 2019

The 17-year-old, who attends Sidwell Friends School in Bethesda, Maryland, posed gracefully alongside her date in a classic black dress.

Her date, who has been identified as Chris Milton of Middletown, Ohio, looked dapper in a black and white tuxedo with a bowtie. Michelle and Malia were both seen posing alongside Sasha to celebrate the special moment.

Sasha, who was only seven when the 44th commander-in-chief was elected, became the youngest person to live in the White House in decades, according to Business Insider.

She is expected to graduate next month and will reportedly attend The University of Michigan in the fall.